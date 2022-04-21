Zacks: Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PRTK traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,394. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 729,709 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 361,309 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,306,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 194,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 335,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 157,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

