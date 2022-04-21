Zacks: Analysts Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) to report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.61. Principal Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PFG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,988. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

