Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will announce $4.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 billion to $19.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

THC stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.