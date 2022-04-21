Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will announce $4.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 billion to $19.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.
THC stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.
In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
