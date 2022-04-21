Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.01 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $130.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.33 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $555.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $560.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $582.46 million, with estimates ranging from $580.22 million to $584.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE USPH opened at $106.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 450,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 107,170 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

