Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Million

Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,674 shares of company stock worth $2,015,197 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 290,458 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 482,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 373,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

