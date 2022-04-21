Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,467,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,722,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 241,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $216.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

