Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 76.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 69.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

