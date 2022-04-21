Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CQP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.