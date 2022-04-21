Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONMED.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
