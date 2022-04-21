Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) to announce ($1.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 522.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

EXAS traded down $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $60.98. 2,791,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

