Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inotiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other news, insider John E. Sagartz bought 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Harkness bought 38,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOTV traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 126,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

