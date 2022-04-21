Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.52. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 6,479,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,393,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 565,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

