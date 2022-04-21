Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

MGNX opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $502.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.14. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 315,629 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 376,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

