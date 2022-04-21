Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $2.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.23. Methanex reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,259,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 557.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Methanex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $55.33 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.