Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NovaGold Resources.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. 183,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,786. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 68.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

