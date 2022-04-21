Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the lowest is $11.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SRAX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SRAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SRAX by 38.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SRAX during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SRAX (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
