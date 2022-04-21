Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the lowest is $11.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of SRAX opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $109.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.86. SRAX has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SRAX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SRAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SRAX by 38.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SRAX during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

