Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) to post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

