Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.73 Million

Analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will announce $380.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $377.18 million to $384.28 million. Vivint Smart Home posted sales of $343.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVNT opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.