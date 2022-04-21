Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.02. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29. Ameren has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

