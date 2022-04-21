Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will post $2.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.30 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $16.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 735,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 93,331 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,093 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

