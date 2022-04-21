Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

FAST stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.71. 4,357,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,314. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

