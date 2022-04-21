Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.86. Franklin Resources reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

