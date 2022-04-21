Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $11.05 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $53.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

GNSS opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

In related news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genasys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 52,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Genasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 228,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

