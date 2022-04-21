Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of MBOT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.23. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.
About Microbot Medical (Get Rating)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.
