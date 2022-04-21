Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBOT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.23. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

About Microbot Medical (Get Rating)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

