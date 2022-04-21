Zacks: Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 334,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,303 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after buying an additional 65,595 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after purchasing an additional 206,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

