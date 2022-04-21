Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) to announce $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $18.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $32.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 146.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,663 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 57.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70,745 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.