Zacks: Brokerages Expect Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Senseonics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Senseonics.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE:SENS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 75,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,799,168. The stock has a market cap of $741.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.59. Senseonics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

