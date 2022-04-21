Zacks: Brokerages Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

