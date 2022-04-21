Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Sell

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 5,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,765. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

