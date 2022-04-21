Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) to Hold

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “
Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF)
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.