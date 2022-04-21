Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Hold

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

NYSE:SWI opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1,407.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 202,984 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $246,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

