Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Sell

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

SRC stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,024 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,709,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 742,148 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

