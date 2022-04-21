Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Sell

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 28.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 116.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 109,212 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

