Zacks Investment Research Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) to Strong Sell

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AT&T is struggling with a steady decline in its legacy telephony Internet and wireline services. High-speed Internet revenues are also contracting due to a decline in the legacy digital subscriber line. As the company tries to woo customers with discounts, its margins tend to fall. AT&T must build upon its recent market momentum to improve its value proposition across all of its customer segments. Spectrum crisis in a saturated wireless market and ongoing cord-cutting are other challenges. The company has a huge debt burden and appears to be under pressure to meet its financial obligations. Intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market affect AT&T’s bottom-line growth. However, the company is expected to benefit from investments to deliver 5G capabilities for new use cases to its expanding customer base.”

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

AT&T stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.