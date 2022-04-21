Zacks Investment Research Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) to Strong Sell

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “AT&T is struggling with a steady decline in its legacy telephony Internet and wireline services. High-speed Internet revenues are also contracting due to a decline in the legacy digital subscriber line. As the company tries to woo customers with discounts, its margins tend to fall. AT&T must build upon its recent market momentum to improve its value proposition across all of its customer segments. Spectrum crisis in a saturated wireless market and ongoing cord-cutting are other challenges. The company has a huge debt burden and appears to be under pressure to meet its financial obligations. Intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market affect AT&T’s bottom-line growth. However, the company is expected to benefit from investments to deliver 5G capabilities for new use cases to its expanding customer base.”
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
