Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

