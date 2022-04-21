Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) to Strong Sell

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

BRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

BRP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 562,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,237. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. Analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, insider John A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 10,767.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $16,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

