Zacks Investment Research Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Sell

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $188.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong demand environment across the end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets including automotive, industrial & IoT, and communications infrastructure. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems have been gaining momentum. Also, rising 5G network deployments are driving communication business growth. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and strength in infrastructure remain positives. Solid momentum in RF power for base stations remains a tailwind. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, softness in the mobile market is a concern. Also, mounting expenses and a leveraged balance sheet are risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.09.

NXPI stock opened at $178.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.