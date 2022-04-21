Zacks Investment Research Lowers Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Sell

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

