Zacks Investment Research Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Hold

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

