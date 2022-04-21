Zacks Investment Research Lowers Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) to Sell

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of REZI opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,288,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 70,239 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

