Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Sell

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,585 ($20.62) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.52) to GBX 1,560 ($20.30) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,600 ($20.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.14.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

