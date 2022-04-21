Zacks Investment Research Lowers Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Hold

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

