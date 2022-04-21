Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) to “Hold”

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AUGX. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of AUGX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 22,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,275. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 659.07% and a negative net margin of 80.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $13,980,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $45,298,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

