Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) to Hold

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of CASI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 222,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,917. The company has a market cap of $81.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.32. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 298,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 196,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

