Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) to Hold

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 298,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 196,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.