Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Buy

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

GPK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

