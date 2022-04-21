Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to “Strong-Buy”

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iridium’s Q1 performance gained from expanding subscriber base driven by the demand for consumer-oriented devices and higher services’ revenues. Iridium expects commercial service revenues to benefit from growth in IoT, ongoing activations and solid uptake of the company’s broadband services going ahead. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology and shares strategic relationships with government organizations. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 satellites to provide services across territories. However, supply chain disruptions pose a significant headwind. Stiff competition from regional market suppliers restricts its potential to attract new customers. Higher costs and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses added concerns.”

IRDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.63 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,695,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,328,000 after buying an additional 107,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,168,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,124,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after buying an additional 91,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

