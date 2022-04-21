Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) to Hold

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.48. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

