Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to “Hold”

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 1,762.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

