Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to Hold

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $655.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,081. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 15,824.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

