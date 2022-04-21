Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €96.50 ($103.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

